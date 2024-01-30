CMU's School of Computer Science Joins TalentSprint

Hyderabad: Carnegie Mellon University's School of Computer Science (CMU-SCS) has partnered with TalentSprint, a global edtech company, to promote diversity and inclusion in the technology sector. The collaboration sees CMU-SCS joining as the academic partner for TechWise, a program focused on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI), supported by Google and led by TalentSprint.

TechWise, launched in 2022, is an 18-month immersive program aimed at empowering minority students from community colleges and 4-year degree colleges across the United States. Fully sponsored by Google, the program offers participants a fee-free experience, supplemented by additional scholarships to cover essential expenses. Participants also benefit from Google's mentorship, enhancing their professional readiness. The recent partnership with CMU-SCS adds value to the program, with SCS faculty offering specialized master-classes to TechWise students. Successful participants will receive a certificate of completion from SCS's Executive and Professional education team.

Over 200 minority students have benefitted from TechWise since its inception. Cohort 1 has completed the program successfully, while Cohort 2 is currently underway, with several participants securing positions in leading tech firms or gaining admission to higher education programs. Cohort 3, slated to begin in early 2024, aims to enroll 110 students, expanding the program's reach to colleges not previously involved.

Ram Konduru, Director of Executive & Professional Education at CMU-SCS, emphasized the institution's commitment to fostering an inclusive ecosystem. Konduru acknowledged the support of Dr. Martial Hebert, the Dean, in endorsing the TechWise program.

Shiv Venkataraman, VP/GM at Google, expressed the company's support for TechWise's efforts to expand representation in the technology sector. With CMU-SCS joining as an academic partner, Venkataraman anticipates a further amplification of the program's impact.

Santanu Paul, Founding CEO and MD at TalentSprint, highlighted the significance of CMU-SCS's partnership in enriching participants' learning experiences and enhancing their prospects within the tech industry.