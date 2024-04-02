Summer vacations for AP schools from April 24

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Commissioner for School Education S. Suresh Kumar on Tuesday announced that April 23 will be the last working day for the academic year 2023–24.

The summer vacations will thus begin on April 24.

According to a press release issued by the commissioner, vacations for schools will continue till June 11, 2024. Schools will reopen for the academic year 2024–25 on Wednesday, June 12, 2024.

The commissioner has instructed all regional joint directors of school education and district educational officers across the state to disseminate this information to every school in the state.