Sudha Dev Varma, First Lady of Telangana, Inaugurates BBA Course at Mahila Dakshata Samiti Educational Institutions

Hyderabad: In a significant stride towards empowering young women with career-oriented education, the Mahila Dakshata Samiti Educational Institutions — comprising Suman Junior College for Girls, Shri V.D. Bajaj Degree College for Women, Mahila Dakshata Samiti, and Bansilal Malani College of Nursing — inaugurated its Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) course on Saturday, June 14, 2025, at Gangaram, Chandanagar, Hyderabad.

The event witnessed an enthusiastic gathering of dignitaries, faculty, students, and community leaders committed to the mission of advancing women's education.

The highlight of the programme was the presence of Smt. Sudha Dev ji Varma, the First Lady of Telangana, who graced the occasion as the Chief Guest and delivered an inspirational keynote address.

The event was further elevated by the presence of distinguished Guests of Honour:

• Dr. V.S. Alagu Varshini, IAS, Secretary, Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Society (TSWREIS)

• Smt. Manisha Saboo, Vice President, Infosys & Head, Infosys Foundation

• Smt. Pallavi Katiyar, Chief Information Officer, Tech Mahindra

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Saroj Bajaj, President, Mahila Dakshata Samithi gave an insightful introduction to the various colleges under the Mahila Dakshata Samithi banner, including its junior college, degree college, nursing college, and vocational training centre. She emphasized that the newly launched BBA programme is yet another step in strengthening the educational foundation for young girls and enabling them to become confident professionals and budding entrepreneurs. “This course will open new avenues for our students and prepare them to face the corporate world with knowledge, skills, and integrity,” she noted.

Delivering a heartfelt and inspiring address, Smt. Sudha Dev ji Varma, First Lady of Telangana, captivated the audience of students, parents, and educators with her words. She began by commending Mahila Dakshata Samithi for its unwavering dedication to empowering girls from diverse backgrounds through a nurturing and secure learning environment.

She stressed that educating girls is not merely a charitable act, but a strategic imperative for building a strong and progressive nation. “When you educate a girl, you educate a family, a community, and ultimately, a nation,” she affirmed.

Congratulating the institution on the launch of its BBA programme, she praised it as a forward-thinking initiative aligned with national missions such as Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao and Startup India. Addressing the students directly, she encouraged them to embrace their potential in an ever-evolving world.

Smt. Manisha Saboo delivered an empathetic and thought-provoking address. She urged the students to acknowledge the privilege of being allowed to pursue higher education, reminding them that many girls in India still lack this opportunity. “It is only through higher education that societal and economic inequalities can be addressed. Education empowers you to challenge norms and shape your destiny,” she said.

Dr. V.S. Alagu Varshini, IAS, shared her personal journey marked by resilience and ambition. She recounted her early aspiration to become an IAS officer and study at Harvard University — dreams that seemed distant due to lack of financial resources and guidance. “I had no one to guide me, but I had clarity in my goal and the determination to achieve it. It is through hard work, discipline, and focus that any goal — no matter how impossible it seems — can be realized,” she said, leaving the audience deeply inspired.

Smt. Pallavi Katiyar, Chief Information Officer at Tech Mahindra, spoke about the increasing relevance of digital skills and technology in business. She encouraged students to become digitally fluent and adaptable, and to develop leadership qualities that the world of tomorrow will demand. She emphasized that business education today must go hand-in-hand with technological literacy for holistic development.

“Believe in yourselves, girls,” she urged. “You have the power to lead, innovate, and inspire. The future of India is being shaped in classrooms like these—make it count.”

The event also featured the felicitation of the dignitaries, followed by the distribution of awards to meritorious students who had excelled academically. The energy in the hall was vibrant, filled with applause, pride, and hope.