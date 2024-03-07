St. Ann’s College Celebrates National Science Day with ANNSCISCAPE Event

Hyderabad: St. Ann’s College for Women in Mehdipatnam celebrated National Science Day with ANNSCISCAPE, an event commemorating the discovery of the Raman Effect by Sir C.V. Raman. The aim was to foster scientific curiosity among students and the community. Distinguished guests, including experts from renowned hospitals, shared insights. Neighboring school students engaged with projects and models across various departments.





Mathematics and Physics departments displayed models and exhibits illustrating principles, while Chemistry honored Dr. Srinivasa Ramanujan with a skit. Botany and Zoology showcased plant and animal exhibits respectively. Biochemistry explored biochemical processes and genetic engineering.





Biotechnology used models and videos to explain biological concepts, while Genetics demonstrated genetic principles. Microbiology exhibited microbial structures and applications. Nutrition employed games and models for nutritional education.





An exclusive chemistry show featured experiments and discussions, igniting a passion for science. ANNSCISCAPE provided a platform for scientific exploration and learning.