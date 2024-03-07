Top
Home » Education

St. Ann’s College Celebrates National Science Day with ANNSCISCAPE Event

Education
Sumaya Junaid Ahmed
7 March 2024 1:13 PM GMT
Commemorating Raman Effect, fostering scientific curiosity among students and community.
St. Ann’s College Celebrates National Science Day with ANNSCISCAPE Event
x
From left: Head of Botany Dr. P. Ushashri, Assistant Professor Ms. Neeraja, Mother P. Anthonamma, and Principal Dr. Sr. A. Vijaya Rani, engaged with science modules.

Hyderabad: St. Ann’s College for Women in Mehdipatnam celebrated National Science Day with ANNSCISCAPE, an event commemorating the discovery of the Raman Effect by Sir C.V. Raman. The aim was to foster scientific curiosity among students and the community. Distinguished guests, including experts from renowned hospitals, shared insights. Neighboring school students engaged with projects and models across various departments.


Mathematics and Physics departments displayed models and exhibits illustrating principles, while Chemistry honored Dr. Srinivasa Ramanujan with a skit. Botany and Zoology showcased plant and animal exhibits respectively. Biochemistry explored biochemical processes and genetic engineering.


Biotechnology used models and videos to explain biological concepts, while Genetics demonstrated genetic principles. Microbiology exhibited microbial structures and applications. Nutrition employed games and models for nutritional education.


An exclusive chemistry show featured experiments and discussions, igniting a passion for science. ANNSCISCAPE provided a platform for scientific exploration and learning.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
Sumaya Junaid Ahmed
About the AuthorSumaya Junaid Ahmed
Experienced multimedia journalist and sub-editor proficient in video recording, editing, and reporting. Specializes in web and social media content creation. Skilled in storytelling across platforms. Adept at managing multimedia projects from start to finish. Passionate about delivering impactful stories in the digital realm.

Latest News

Next Story
X