SRM-AP’s four-day ‘Tech Fest’ begins

VIJAYAWADA: SRM University-AP’s four-day ‘Tech Fest’ began here on Thursday.

The event was inaugurated by Dinesh Dua, executive director on board at Nectar Lifesciences Limited while Sanjiv Bhavnani, founder of Mentorpreneur & Infotecniques, Dr Deepak Pandit, chair professor – Innovation and Entrepreneurship, BML Munjal University, vice- chancellor Prof. Manoj K Arora, registrar, and students participated in the event.

“This is your opportunity to collaborate, network and learn 21st-century skills such as creativity, critical thinking, and problem-solving leadership that will equip you to be the leaders of tomorrow.” said Dinesh Dua. He expressed his delight in inaugurating the Tech Fest with an interactive discourse on Artificial Intelligence. Prof Manoj said several events would be held as part of the four-day event, including a mega Hackathon challenge, “Hack SRM”, with a prize pool of Rs 4 lakh.

The 24-hour hackathon challenge saw participation from several colleges across the nation, with young techies from VIT-AP, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham-Amaravati, SRM University Ramapuram, VISAT Maharashtra bagging the top prizes worth Rs 50,000, Rs 40,000, Rs 10,000 and Rs 5,000 respectively.