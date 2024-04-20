Shiv Nadar Institution of Eminence Announces Admissions for Academic Year

Hyderabad: Shiv Nadar Institution of Eminence, Delhi-NCR on Friday held an interaction with media in Hyderabad about the admission process, research-based courses it offers, and its brilliant track record with placements.

The university is currently accepting applications to 17 undergraduate programs across its four schools in Engineering, Natural Sciences, Management and Entrepreneurship, and Humanities and Social Sciences for 2024-25.

The University's research-intensive undergraduate program provides global perspectives, through its multidisciplinary approach based on the foundations of value, ethics, and leadership.

Home to over 150 labs equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, the undergraduate programs empower students with the expertise to thrive in an evolving landscape. Tutored by faculty drawn from the best universities in India and across the world, students are given a firm grounding in research and critical thinking making them a globally competitive talent.

Graduates from university pursue higher education in top institutions in India and abroad, some even securing direct entry to PhD programs after their undergraduate degrees.

Understanding the symbiotic relationship between education and placements, the university’s Career Development Center trains and provides students with job opportunities. The university’s strong links with multinationals like Google, Microsoft, Dell, Goldman Sachs, L&T, UBS Group, S&P Global, IBM, Airbus, HCLTech, Tata Power among others provide an array of job opportunities.

Interacting with the media, Dr. Rajeev Kumar Singh, Associate Professor and Chairperson, Admissions at Shiv Nadar University Delhi-NCR said, “Students from Telangana and the city of Hyderabad constitute a sizeable number in our diverse and inclusive campus. We are hopeful that like the previous years, this year too we will see an overwhelming response from Hyderabad for all our programmes."

The application form is available on the university's official website (http://www.snu.edu.in/home). For 2024-25, the university has introduced a new scholarship for students who top in academic performance in their respective schools in Grade 12. Details about the scholarships are available here: scholarship@snu.edu.in

Established in 2011, the university is spread across a 286-acre residential campus with approximately 3000 students and 250+ faculty. It was awarded the ‘Institution of Eminence’ status in 2022.

MULTIPLE BENEFITS FOR STUDENTS

The University has globally distinguished faculty members with rich and diverse experience in their respective fields. The opportunities to learn extend well beyond the classroom, with 50+ clubs and societies. Some of the popular clubs include collaborative design for sustainability, Model United Nations, artificial Intelligence, photography, robotics and many more.

Sports and physical well-being are an integral part of learning and growth at the University. It is home to world-class sporting infrastructure and offers a choice of activities to students. These include a 90,000-sq. feet grand Indoor Sports Complex and 5,71,410 square feet of international standard outdoor playing fields and multiple options including squash, badminton, equestrian training etc.

About Shiv Nadar University, Delhi-NCR

Shiv Nadar Institution of Eminence Delhi-NCR, is a student-centric, multidisciplinary research university offering various undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral academic programs. The institution was set up in 2011 by the Shiv Nadar Foundation, a philanthropic foundation established by Mr. Shiv Nadar, founder of HCL. As per QS Asia 2024 rankings, Shiv Nadar Institution of Eminence is placed amongst the top 36% of institutions in Asia and is ranked 41 among Indian institutions. The Nature India Index 2023 ranked it amongst the top 30 Indian institutions for research. In the Government's National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), Shiv Nadar IoE has been the youngest institution in the 'top 100' Overall list for six consecutive years. In NIRF-2022, it ranked 62 in the 'University' category.

About Shiv Nadar Foundation

Established in 1994 by Mr. Shiv Nadar, Founder, HCL - a US$13.1 billion leading global technology enterprise, the Foundation is committed to creating a more equitable, merit-based society by empowering individuals through transformational education and bridging the socio-economic divide. Over the last 30 years, the Foundation has directly touched the lives of over 36,000 alumni and students through its marquee institutions in literacy, K12, and higher education. Today, the Foundation has a community of over 100,000 constituents, including globally dispersed alumni and students and faculty members, corporate executives, and extended families.

The Foundation has invested over US$1.2 billion in its seven landmark institutions and initiatives across education and art. Close to 15,000 students and over 2,200 faculty are part of the Foundation, along with more than 24,000-strong globally dispersed alumni community.

The Foundation's students have gone to study at some of the best institutions globally, including the Ivy League in the US and top universities in other countries, including Australia, Singapore, China, and the UK. Students are also working in major corporations, including Goldman Sachs, Dell, Microsoft, Google, ZS Associates, Bain & Co., McKinsey & Company, Berkadia, Palo Alto, Tata consulting engineers, Optum, Adobe, Silicon Labs, etc, and several others both in India and across other geographies. Faculty across the Foundation institutions are drawn from the best Indian and international universities, with a strong focus on research and innovation.

The Shiv Nadar Foundation pursues the philosophy of 'Creative Philanthropy'. It is a powerful model that envisages the creation of institutions built to last and continue to impact future generations. It is an approach that allows sustained institutionalised philanthropy for long-term, high-impact, socio-economic transformation.

For more information and media inquiries, please contact:

Dr. Pooja Arora | pooja_sikka@shivnadarfoundation.org

Monika Singh | monikas@avianwe.com