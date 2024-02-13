Seven from TS Secure Perfect Score in JEE Main Session 1

HYDERABAD: Seven students from Telangana state scored a perfect 100 in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main Session 1, the results of which were announced on Tuesday.

The seven were among 23 from across the country — including three each from Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan and Maharashtra, two each from Haryana and Delhi, and one each from Gujarat, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, among others — to get the perfect score. All of them are male candidates.

Among the candidates to secure an NTA (National Testing Agency) score, or normalised score ranked from 100 to 0 based on a curve of aspirants’ performances, two were from Haryana, two were from Delhi and one each from Gujarat, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Over 11.7 lakh candidates appeared for Session 1, with Session 2 of JEE Main scheduled for later this year. The best of the two scores will be considered for the JEE-Advanced and subsequent admission to IITs.

Swati Soma, an entrepreneur, was thrilled with her son Soma Sree Ved for securing the 100 percentile in physics.

Ved told Deccan Chronicle that he put in 11 hours of preparation each day, without fail even on holidays and festivals, for the exam. Thanking his teachers, he said: “My teachers encouraged me at each and every point.”

Soma said: “His passion towards studies, right focus and right guidance helped him secure this success.”

The six others from Telangana were named Rishi Shekher Shukla, Rohan Sai Pabba, Muthavarapu Anoop, Hundekar Vidith, Venkata Sai Teja Madineni, Sriyashas Mohan Kalluri and Tavva Dinesh Reddy. By securing 100 percentile each, Telangana ranked top for the maximum number of such students.

As many as 12.21 lakh students registered and over 11.7 lakh appeared for the JEE Main Session 1 exam from January 27 to February 1.

V. Sri Raga Charan, who scored 100 percentile in physics, said “I am very happy as I focused more on physics. My suggestion to aspirants would be to refer to class notes repeatedly thoroughly. For short and quick revision, YouTube is a good source.”

Purnachandra Rao, director of a coaching school that produced four of the seven students, said: “Telangana state stands amongst the top three ranking states. Our students excelled among students of all institutes.”