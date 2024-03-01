Second Year Inter Exams Begin on a Smooth Note

HYDERABAD: Logistical challenges and traffic chaos in certain areas notwithstanding, the first day of the second year Intermediate exams, second language paper-II, passed off smoothly on Thursday. According to official data, of the 4,55,536 candidates registered for the examination, 4,42,451 turned up.

Officials reported one malpractice complaint.

However, students from the city had to bear the brunt of traffic chaos in certain areas like SR Nagar and Narayanguda. Ironically, both localities have umpteen junior colleges in close proximity.

Students who arrived even a minute late were not allowed to write the exam much to the anguish of the students and their parents. Such cases were also reported in some districts.

Many parents expressed concern at the lack of parking lots and waiting space outside examination centres.

"The traffic chaos was indeed a concern, but I'm relieved that my child could make it in time," said Haritha Peddi, a parent outside an examination centre in Narayanguda.

"The authorities have to take proactive measures to streamline traffic flow and alleviate challenges faced by students. I'm sure that things will be fine by Friday morning," said Valmiki K., another parent.