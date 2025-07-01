SCDL To Host Silver Jubilee Leadership Masterclass in Hyderabad
Special Dale Carnegie session and career counselling mark 25 years of Symbiosis Centre for Distance Learning
To commemorate its Silver Jubilee year, the Symbiosis Centre for Distance Learning (SCDL), one of India’s top autonomous distance education institutions, is hosting a high-impact Career Growth Seminar in Hyderabad on Saturday, 5 July 2025. Aimed at students, graduates, professionals, and career changers, the event will feature free career counselling, a Dale Carnegie Leadership Masterclass, and a high-level HR Round Table.
The seminar will take place at Marriott Executive Apartments Hyderabad, Gachibowli, from 4:30 PM to 8:30 PM. Entry is free but requires prior registration.
Key highlights include:
-
Dale Carnegie Leadership Masterclass (7–8:30 PM): A global leadership session rooted in emotional intelligence, communication, and team building.
-
HR Round Table (4:30–6:30 PM): Industry leaders will discuss evolving work trends, DEI, and digital transformation.
-
Career Counselling (5–6 PM): Expert guidance on job markets and future opportunities.
SCDL has empowered over one million learners since its inception in 2001. This Hyderabad edition is part of a national seminar series celebrating 25 years of excellence in distance learning.