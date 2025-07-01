To commemorate its Silver Jubilee year, the Symbiosis Centre for Distance Learning (SCDL), one of India’s top autonomous distance education institutions, is hosting a high-impact Career Growth Seminar in Hyderabad on Saturday, 5 July 2025. Aimed at students, graduates, professionals, and career changers, the event will feature free career counselling, a Dale Carnegie Leadership Masterclass, and a high-level HR Round Table.

The seminar will take place at Marriott Executive Apartments Hyderabad, Gachibowli, from 4:30 PM to 8:30 PM. Entry is free but requires prior registration.

Key highlights include:

Dale Carnegie Leadership Masterclass (7–8:30 PM): A global leadership session rooted in emotional intelligence, communication, and team building.

HR Round Table (4:30–6:30 PM): Industry leaders will discuss evolving work trends, DEI, and digital transformation.

Career Counselling (5–6 PM): Expert guidance on job markets and future opportunities.

SCDL has empowered over one million learners since its inception in 2001. This Hyderabad edition is part of a national seminar series celebrating 25 years of excellence in distance learning.