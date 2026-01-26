Sakthi Aircraft Industries Showcases Pilot Training Focus at Wings India 2026

Hyderabad: Sakthi Aircraft Industries Pvt. Ltd. (SAIPL), a collaboration between the Sakthi Group and Austria-based Diamond Aircraft Industries, today announced its maiden participation at Wings India 2026, scheduled from January 28–31, 2026. At the event, SAIPL will showcase its growing aircraft manufacturing capabilities and the industrial partnerships it has built to strengthen India’s pilot training ecosystem and advance the country’s regional aviation landscape too.

During the show, SAIPL will demonstrate, through static displays, Diamond Aircraft’s DA40 NG, DA 42 and DA62 which are globally recognised for their fuel-efficient diesel engines, advanced avionics, and proven reliability in pilot training and multi-mission operations. The company will also showcase Omnipol’s L410 NG, which is a modern 19-seater regional aircraft known for its short take-off and landing capability, rugged performance in diverse terrains, and suitability for enhancing last-mile air connectivity in emerging markets.

“Wings India gives us a great opportunity to showcase our commitment to the Indian aviation ecosystem. During the show, we will highlight our capabilities and industrial partnerships that support India’s ambitions for regional air connectivity and for building a pilot training ecosystem in the country” said Dr. M Manickam, Chairman, SAIPL.

⁠In March 2025, SAIPL launched DA40 NG, which will have its final assembly line in India under the DGCA’s aircraft manufacturing license (CAR 21), in the august presence of Honourable Civil Aviation Minister Shri Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu. DA40 NG will be supplied to Indian customers aligning with the governments Make in India initiative. SAIPL is the first private player to manufacture training aircrafts in India. By manufacturing DA40 locally, SAIPL aim to strengthen the Indian pilot and flight training ecosystem.

