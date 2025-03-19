RED Health launches RedVersity, a global center of excellence in allied healthcare education

Hyderabad: Marking a bold step toward reshaping allied healthcare education, RED Health, Asia’s only JCI-accredited and India’s largest emergency medical care company, has introduced its dedicated education and training arm, RedVersity. This initiative is set to redefine emergency medicine and pre-hospital care training by equipping professionals with advanced skills and industry-leading expertise, addressing critical gaps in the healthcare sector.

As the demand for skilled healthcare professionals continues to rise, RedVersity aims to empower aspiring medical professionals, working clinicians, and corporate partners through a diverse range of globally accredited programs. These programs, delivered through the recently acquired RED TACT Academy for Clinical Training, will provide internationally recognized certifications such as Basic Life Support (BLS), Advanced Cardiac Life Support (ACLS), and Pediatric Advanced Life Support (PALS) from the American Heart Association (AHA) as well as Advanced Trauma Life Support (ATLS) from the American College of Surgeons (ACS).

In addition to short-duration certifications, RedVersity will offer medium-duration industry readiness programs, including EmergePro, a specialized finishing school designed to prepare undergraduate and postgraduate students for careers in emergency medical services and allied healthcare. The training portfolio will also include long-term academic collaborations with leading universities and institutions in India, integrating clinical exposure with academic excellence. Large-scale industrial safety programs will further enhance workplace emergency preparedness, while a dedicated global workforce mobility initiative will open international career opportunities for healthcare professionals.

Speaking about the launch, Prabhdeep Singh, Founder and CEO of RED Health, said, “RedVersity represents a transformative shift in allied healthcare training. The growing demand for highly skilled emergency responders and pre-hospital care professionals requires a bold and innovative approach. We are building an ecosystem where cutting-edge education, hands-on training, and global mobility come together to create professionals who can respond effectively to medical crises. Our commitment is to nurture talent that not only strengthens India’s healthcare landscape but also contributes to the global demand for emergency medical expertise.”

With RedVersity, RED Health is strengthening its mission to enhance emergency medical response through education, innovation, and skill development, setting new standards for healthcare training in India and beyond.