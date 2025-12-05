QS Master’s Fair to Bring Leading Global Universities to Hyderabad

Hyderabad: QS, a global leader in higher education services and university performance analytics, is hosting the QS Discover Master’s Fair in Hyderabad to connect students with top international universities across the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Europe and Asia. Scheduled for 13 December 2025 at ITC Kakatiya, Begumpet, from 2:00 PM to 5:30 PM, the fair will bring together 30+ leading global institutions to guide students on postgraduate programmes, admissions, funding, and international career pathways.

Hyderabad is one of the top 3 cities in India for students exploring global higher education. According to the QS Global Student Flows report, interest among students from Hyderabad has been rising at a 12.7% CAGR since 2022, with 44,000 students projected to consider overseas universities in 2025. As demand grows for globally recognised degrees, industry-aligned master’s programmes and strong post-study outcomes, QS aims to support this momentum by offering credible information, expert guidance and direct access to global universities through its Discover Master’s Fair.

Speaking about the upcoming fair, Pieter Funnekotter, Senior Vice President, Candidate Engagement, QS, said: “Students in Hyderabad continue to demonstrate a strong appetite for international postgraduate education, especially in fields that offer global mobility and strong career outcomes. They increasingly seek reliable, transparent guidance to navigate the many choices available across universities, countries and disciplines. The QS Discover Master’s Fair brings leading institutions directly to students, enabling them to engage with admissions experts and gain practical insights that empower informed and confident decision-making.”

Insights from the QS International Student Survey 2024 further reinforce this need. Indian students prioritise high-quality teaching, strong employability outcomes, robust global rankings and clarity on living costs and post-study opportunities. QS plays a central role in bridging these information gaps through data-driven insights, trusted evaluations and personalised advisory support.

The Hyderabad edition of the QS Discover Master’s Fair will host globally recognised universities including, UCL (University College London), Nanyang Technological University Singapore, George Washington University, KEDGE Business School,, NYU Tandon School of Engineering, SKEMA Business School, Schulich School of Business, University of San Francisco, Drexel University, Aarhus University, University of Bradford among several others.

Students will have the opportunity to discuss programmes, admissions criteria, research opportunities and career outcomes directly with university representatives. Attendees will also receive personalised counselling, profile evaluation and application support through QS Apply, along with CV reviews, LinkedIn optimisation and complimentary professional headshots.

The event will also feature a special Panel Discussion on Admissions Application Tips, hosted by Carey Business School, SKEMA Business School and Nanyang Technological University - Singapore (NTU Singapore). The session will offer actionable guidance on strengthening applications, structuring a competitive profile and preparing for graduate admissions across countries.

Event Details:

Date & Day: 13 December 2025, Saturday

Time: 2:00 PM- 5:30 PM

Venue: ITC Kakatiya, 6-3-1187, Teachers Colony, Greenlands, Begumpet, Hyderabad