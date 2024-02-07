Workshop on Public Speaking in Hyderabad

Media Junction, a specialized institution for mastering Public Speaking, has announced its latest series of workshops on Effective Public Speaking. The four-day session is scheduled from February 8th to 11th, running from 6:00 pm to 9:30 pm. The workshop will take place at the Media Junction premises located at Ground Floor 4A, Parthani Towers, Golconda Cross Roads, Musheerabad, Hyderabad.

Conducted by the seasoned public speaking enthusiast and communication practitioner, D. Ramchandram from Solus Media, this workshop continues Media Junction's tradition of providing exclusive training in this field for the past 19 years. Targeted towards politicians, businessmen, startup leaders, corporate executives, and professionals across various domains such as law, medicine, sales, marketing, teaching, and IT, this workshop is open to anyone eager to enhance their public speaking skills.

According to D. Ramchandram, many individuals struggle with public speaking, considering it a daunting task. However, he reassures that with proper guidance, everyone can excel in this area. He emphasizes that public speaking is a skill that can be learned, rather than an innate talent. This skill is essential for effectively promoting one's business or profession to customers and investors, especially for entrepreneurs who must represent the face of their ventures.

Media Junction guarantees that participants will gain confidence in public speaking within the four-day duration. Kalpana, the Director of Media Junction, asserts confidently that even individuals lacking confidence can be transformed to effectively articulate their thoughts. The workshop covers various aspects including Speech Making, Writing, Body Language, Impromptu Speeches, Humorous Speeches, and Content Management for Speech Preparation, ensuring comprehensive training in public speaking skills.