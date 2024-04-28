Polycet-2024 Sees High Attendance

Vijayawada: The Polycet-2024 entrance exam for diploma courses in polytechnic colleges concluded smoothly across Andhra Pradesh on Saturday. The exam, held from 11 am to 1 pm at 442 centers statewide, witnessed a high turnout with 1,41,978 students appearing out of the registered 1,59,989 (88.74%).The exam's success is attributed to the collaborative efforts of various departments, including district collectors, police, medical, health, electricity, transport, and others. Suresh Kumar, principal secretary of the state skill development department, and Chadalavada Nagarani, commissioner of the technical education department and chairman of the state technical education training board, personally monitored the process by visiting various centers.Nagarani informed that the question paper's primary key will be available for download on the official website (https://apsbtet.ap.gov.in/) on April 30th. To ensure a swift process, results are expected to be released before May 10th. Additionally, necessary actions are underway to commence the academic year in the first half of June.