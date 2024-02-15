Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Expands its Campus to Corporate Program in Telangana

Hyderabad: Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB), one of India's leading FMCG companies, is set to expand the reach of its acclaimed 'Campus to Corporate Program' in Telangana, in partnership with the Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK) and Aahan Consulting. In 2024, the program aims to equip nearly 5,000 final-year diploma students from Government Polytechnic Colleges with employable skills. The initiative was announced today, at the Government Girls Polytechnic College, with Sri C. Srinath, Regional Joint Director, Department of Technical Education, Telangana in attendance. Among other dignitaries present at the event were Sri. Er A Pullaiah, Secretary, State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET), Telangana, Sri. Narsaiah Goud, Principal, GPW, Secunderabad, Mr. Shrikant Sinha, Chief Executive Officer, Telangana Academy of Skills and Knowledge (TASK), Mr. Pranav Sheel, Zonal Vice President – Commercial, HCCB.

This program represents a significant expansion of a productive partnership that, since its launch in 2022, has already surpassed its initial milestone by training over 15,000 students across Telangana. This achievement aligns with the recent Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between HCCB and TASK last year, aiming to upskill an additional 10,000 college students by the 2023-24 academic year.

The “Campus to Corporate” program aims to upskill and make the college students industry ready. TASK works on creating batches of students, identifying locations for the physical classroom sessions, and the calendar for these training sessions. HCCB on the other hand works towards developing the content, identifying the trainers, conducting the Train the Trainers program (TTT) to create and expand a pool of expert trainers, and conducting the virtual and physical classroom sessions.The trainings include sessions on soft skills, resume building, and interview preparation. The program will help nurture talent and bridge the gap between academia and the industry, ensuring that the next generation flourishes in the corporate landscape.

Sri C. Srinath, Regional Joint Director, Department of Technical Education, Telangana said, “Telangana holds significant promise and opportunities for our youth. Initiatives like ‘Campus to Corporate’ are crucial in facilitating a smooth transition for students into professional roles. We welcome the efforts and contributions of HCCB in enhancing the skillset of our students and being a notable part of Telangana’s growth story.”

Mr. Himanshu Priyadarshi, Chief Public Affairs, Communications, and Sustainability Officer at HCCB, said, “HCCB remains deeply committed towards the growth and prosperity of Telangana, as highlighted during our recent discussions with the Hon'ble Chief Minister, Shri A. Revanth Reddy. Through our 'Campus to Corporate Program', we aim to harness the dynamic nature of today's job market and equip the young professionals with adequate skills to make them employable. We are firm in our dedication to empowering the state's youth, driving positive community change, and fostering economic development. We are excited about the future and our role in supporting the vibrant economy of Telangana”.

The announcement comes close on the heels of HCCB's recent meeting with the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Telangana, Sri A. Revanth Reddy, highlighting the company's INR 3,000 crores expansion plans in the state, including the upcoming greenfield project at Bandatimmapur in Siddipet district. The initiative is part of HCCB's broader engagement with the Government of Telangana, encompassing various projects aimed at skill development, water stewardship, and waste management.