Over 4.53 Lakh Take TOEFL in AP

Visakhapatnam: The Andhra Pradesh School Education Department successfully conducted a round of TOEFL exams on Wednesday for students in Classes 3 to 5. A total of 453,265 students across 13,104 schools in the state took part in the examination that aim to assess and improve the English language proficiency of school children as part of a five-year MoU between the state government and Educational Testing Service (ETS) in Princeton.

Preparation is underway for the next phase of testing, scheduled for 12 April, where over 1.6 million students from Classes 6 to 9 are expected to participate in the TOEFL Junior exams across 5,907 schools. Students passing the exams will receive a certificate from ETS.

Principal secretary to the School Education Department, Praveen Prakash, expressed satisfaction with the turnout, and said, “We are pleasantly surprised to see such a high turnout, including participation from students in rural and remote tribal areas.”

Students who took the exam shared their excitement about the opportunity. “I feel fortunate to have the chance to improve my English speaking skills from such an early stage,” one student said. "Participating in the TOEFL exam was a wonderful experience, and I'm looking forward to receiving my certificate," another student added.