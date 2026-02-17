Odisha Twins Score Identical JEE-Main Marks; Bhavesh Patra Gets Percentile

Bhubaneswar: In a remarkable display of discipline, resilience and academic excellence, two brothers from Odisha have achieved a rare feat in JEE (Main) 2026 Session–1, while the state celebrated its first-ever perfect scorer in the prestigious national entrance examination.

The National Testing Agency declared the results on Monday. Odisha’s Bhavesh Patra emerged as the state topper and one of only 12 candidates nationwide to secure a perfect 100th percentile.

Twin brothers Mahroof Ahmed Khan and Masroor Ahmed Khan also entered the record books by securing identical scores in the highly competitive test — a rare coincidence in a national-level examination attempted by more than a million aspirants.

The brothers, who have studied together since childhood, prepared in Kota, widely known as a major hub for competitive exam coaching. Their identical performance has drawn admiration across academic circles, highlighting years of consistent preparation and mutual support.

One of the twins said the preparation journey was smooth with strong guidance from teachers and steady effort over several years, adding that Kota played an important role in their progress. The other acknowledged occasional setbacks due to minor mistakes but credited teachers, family support and NCERT-based study for improvement.

Educationists described their achievement as an example of how peer learning and emotional support can enhance performance in high-pressure examinations.

Meanwhile, Bhavesh Patra advised aspirants to focus on clear goals rather than counting study hours. He said he studied around 10 hours daily and stressed the importance of covering physics, chemistry and mathematics every day, along with maintaining self-motivation and discipline.