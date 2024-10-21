Northern Arizona University, Risaya Academy Launch Summer School for Indian Students in US

Launching for the first time in India, this intensive summer program aims to address the critical skill gap faced by students pursuing degrees in fields like Computer Science, Information Technology, Blockchain, AI/ML, and Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE). The program offers a focused 5-week study module that prepares students for postgraduate opportunities at leading universities in the USA, while also earning them a prestigious NAU certification.

As part of this initiative, students will have the option to participate in a hybrid learning model, completing part of their coursework in India and continuing their academic journey at NAU’s state-of-the-art campus in the USA. This approach not only makes international education more accessible but also offers valuable cross-cultural exposure, enriching their global learning experience.

Dr. VSK Reddy, Vice Chancellor of Malla Reddy University, emphasized the significance of this initiative, stating, “This program is a remarkable opportunity for our students to enhance their skills and evolve into industry-ready professionals. By bridging the gap between academic knowledge and practical expertise, it equips them with the tools necessary to succeed in a competitive global environment. At Malla Reddy University, we are committed to fostering leadership and innovation, and this collaboration sets a new benchmark for academic excellence and industry alignment.”

NAU’s Summer School focuses on transformative fields such as Computer Science, Electronics and Communication, Information Technology, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Machine Learning (ML). These disciplines are increasingly in demand across industries like IT, electronics, AI-driven technologies, and automation. With Hyderabad being India’s epicenter for IT and technological innovation, it serves as the ideal launchpad for this pioneering initiative.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Risaya Academy to bring this opportunity to Indian students,” said Mr. Cesar Flores, Associate Vice Provost for Global Affairs at NAU. “This program not only promotes academic excellence but also allows students to engage with NAU’s world-class faculty and state-of-the-art resources.”

NAU’s 4-year BTech programs in Computer Engineering and Immersive Media and Game Design offer students a seamless transition from classroom learning in India to advanced studies in the USA. The Computer Engineering program prepares students to meet the demands of the electronics and manufacturing industries, while the Immersive Media course focuses on emerging technologies in AR/VR, wearables, and gaming solutions—fields that are poised for exponential growth globally.

“This collaboration gives Indian students a unique chance to upskill and align themselves with the global workforce,” said Mr. Rathish Babu, CEO of Risaya Academy. “NAU’s reputation as a leader in research and innovation makes it the perfect partner for this initiative.”

Applications for NAU’s Summer School and part-study program are now open for Indian students. The Summer School begins in July 2025 and will run for 5 weeks, offering students a chance to earn academic credits and receive a NAU certification. Interested students can visit NAU’s official website or the Risaya Academy website for more information.

With this pioneering initiative, Northern Arizona University and Risaya Academy are not only breaking new ground in global education but are also paving the way for the next generation of engineers and innovators to excel on the world stage. The partnership embodies a commitment to academic excellence and cross-border collaboration, offering students the skills and experiences they need to lead in a rapidly evolving technological landscape. This is just the beginning of a journey that promises to transform the future of education and innovation.



