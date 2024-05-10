NIIT Announces BTech in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science

Established with a vision to bring about innovation in higher education and learning in emerging areas of the knowledge society, the University of the Future, NIIT University (NU), is excited to announce the opening of admissions for the academic year 2024. As an institution, NU is committed to nurturing future data experts. Recognizing the demand, they have added the BTech programme in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science this year. This programme caters to the needs of the contemporary business landscape, offering interdisciplinary expertise to our students.





Admissions are now open to new-age programmes such as BTech in Cyber Security, and BTech in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science that have been designed to provide students with skill sets aligned to the future world of work. Students can also opt for BTech in Computer Science & Engineering, BTech in Electronics & Communication Engineering, BTech in Biotechnology, 3-year BBA and 4-year integrated Masters in Business Administration (iMBA) programmes after class 12.



The new undergraduate programme has been introduced considering the demand of the contemporary business landscape for interdisciplinary expertise. This programme aims to groom students with transformative skills in science, engineering, technology, and business. The curriculum covers a spectrum of AI and Data Science topics, including AI-ML, deep neural network, NLP, Generative AI with Large Language Models (LLMs), optimization, and predictive analytics. Students are equipped to revolutionize sectors like manufacturing, healthcare, finance, and retail.



The university also celebrated the success of its recent Admissions 2024 Open House, held on April 21st in Vijayawada. The event attracted a large number of students, parents, and educators, who participated in sessions detailing the university’s admissions processes, scholarship opportunities, and academic offerings. This engagement provided prospective students and their guardians the chance to interact directly with NIIT University's leadership team, including President Prof Prakash Gopalan and Dean Prof Eswaran Narsimhan. Feedback from the Open House was overwhelmingly positive, with many participants applying on the spot, eager to secure their future at NIIT University. The university thanks all attendees, speakers, and staff for making the event a tremendous success and an invaluable experience for everyone involved.

“NIIT University is dedicated to fostering an educational environment that not only meets the current demands of the marketplace but anticipates future challenges and opportunities," said Prof. Prakash Gopalan, President of NIIT University. "Our new BTech program in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science is a testament to our commitment to innovate and lead in creating programmes that prepare our students to be leaders in their fields. We are excited to welcome a new cohort of bright minds who are eager to take advantage of our cutting-edge curriculum and the comprehensive learning experiences we offer."