New EMRS in Odisha Ignited Hopes Of A Brighter Future For Tribal Students

Bhubaneswar: In the quiet, hilly stretches of Koraput district, a new beacon of opportunity has begun to take shape. The freshly inaugurated Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS) at Raniguda—unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 15—has ignited hopes of a brighter future for hundreds of tribal children who have long lived on the margins of mainstream education.

For many families in Kundra block, the modern school campus, with its spacious classrooms, residential wings and well-laid sports facilities, represents more than an institution—it is a long-awaited bridge between remote tribal settlements and quality education.

Built to initially accommodate 120 students and eventually expand to a 480-seat capacity, the EMRS promises free CBSE education from Classes 6 to 12, along with boarding, meals and all-round developmental support. What sets it apart is its blend of modern pedagogy with cultural rootedness, a model the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs has been steadily promoting across the country.

“We are committed to ensuring that tribal youth receive the same opportunities as any other child in India,” Prime Minister Modi said, emphasising that education will be the pivot of transformation in tribal regions.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who joined the Prime Minister at the inauguration, described the new school as “a significant step towards empowering tribal communities while preserving their heritage.” He also appreciated the execution of the project by K.N. Mishra Constructions (India) Pvt. Ltd., led by Bikram Keshari Praharaj under the supervision of Hindustan Steelworks Construction Limited (HSCL).

The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone for another EMRS at Bandhugaon in the same district, a sign of the government’s expanding push in southern Odisha—an area known for its vibrant tribal cultures but persistent developmental gaps.

The EMRS model itself has an interesting journey. Started in 1997–98 with the vision of providing quality education to Scheduled Tribe students in remote areas, the schools aim not only at good academics but at nurturing skills, sports, arts and leadership. Each campus is designed to offer facilities on par with Navodaya Vidyalayas, while also dedicating space to preserve local tribal art, language and traditions.

Nationwide, the government plans to establish hundreds such schools by 2026 as per requirement.

For Koraput’s tribal youth, however, these numbers translate into something far more personal: the promise of classrooms where aspirations can flourish, and futures once uncertain can finally find direction.