Nasscom Foundation and Hexagon Collaborate for AI Education

Hyderabad: NASSCOM Foundation, in collaboration with Hexagon, runs the HexArt initiative since 2020, offering AI education to students and graduates, with a focus on women. This program aims to address the growing demand for modern tech skills, as highlighted in the 'Future of Jobs' report.

In Telangana, Hexagon established the HexArt.In AI Centre, promoting innovation among students. NASSCOM Foundation partners with engineering colleges and schools in the region to expand AI education.

The Skilling and Employability Program ensures marginalized individuals acquire digital skills for employment. Collaborations with tech organizations provide technical training alongside courses in communication and personality development.

The program has reached over 6.4 lakh people, training 1.6 lakh youths, with a significant female participation rate of over 67%. These efforts contribute to bridging the digital divide and creating job opportunities, with an average salary of 2.6 lakhs per annum. NASSCOM Foundation's initiatives reflect a commitment to inclusivity and empowerment in India's technology sector.