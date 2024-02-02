Nasr Girls School Allegedly Withholds Hall Tickets, Pressuring Students Before Board Exams

HYDERABAD: The Nasr Girls School here is under scrutiny for allegedly withholding hall tickets of Class 12 ICSE students who did not perform well in the pre-finals, just days ahead of their board examinations from February 21.

Distressed parents have claimed that they were summoned by the school administration and pressured to withdraw their child's admission due to their failure to achieve the desired percentage in a mock board exam the school conducted in January.

One parent, speaking to Deccan Chronicle, disclosed that signing a withdrawal letter was the only option provided to him, as the school was reportedly concerned about maintaining a '100 per cent pass percentage' for promotional purposes.

The parent revealed, "The principal told me that my child doesn't have the aptitude for ICSE and needs to drop out. How can the principal decide before the ICSE board makes its decision? It's shameful, especially coming from a school like Nasr that prides itself on being liberal and focused on personalised education."

Another distressed parent questioned the school's actions, stating, "Such antics from top private school reveal that schools have become businesses rather than services. Access to education today is a privilege."

Parents alleged that they were given a stark choice —face detention or withdraw their child and write the exam through an open school forum. The principal reportedly claimed that the child had been given enough chances, and the right to the final exam had been taken away.

"Exams, especially boards, come with so much stress for a good student; imagine the mental tension for one who isn't academically gifted," said parent. "These schools should focus on nurturing students rather than pushing them out based on mock exams."

This trend appears to be on the rise in the city, with parents coerced into signing no-objection letters at the time of admission, agreeing to potential expulsion if their child fails to meet expectations. One parent, who faced a similar situation in another private ICSE school during the 9th grade in 2022, expressed resignation, saying, "We have no choice but to accept these conditions, hoping the schools will train our child to achieve the desired results."

"I can only imagine the fate of such parents and students. How can a school infringe about the fundamental right of a child to education, it's all monopoly of school management and carelessness of such boards. There needs to be a proper mechanism to check these, otherwise parents have no relief except to go to court and seek justice," said Venkat Sai Chola, member of Hyderabad Schools' Parents Association (HSPA).