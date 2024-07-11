NALSAR University invites applications for online course on Indian Constitution

Hyderabad: The Centre for Distance and Online Education (CDOE), NALSAR University of Law has invited applications from interested candidates for an Online Course on Indian Constitution in Telugu.

The course developed with 32 videos includes walk the talk, panel discussion, interview, case study etc. The enrolled candidates can access the videos from home and improve theoretical footing as well as practical insights into the working of the Indian Constitution, read a press release.

The course also highlights the contributions of Bar and Bench from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, along with a brief drafting history for the candidates to better appreciate the Indian Constitution. The minimum qualification to apply for the course is 'SSC' with a fee of Rs 1,500.

The registration process had begun on July 6 and will conclude on August 5.

For more details candidates can visit Nalsar University website.