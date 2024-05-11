Mohan Babu University Attains Diamond Rating in QS I-GAUGE

Tirupati: Mohan Babu University (MBU), established in 1992 under the visionary guidance of Padma Shri Dr. M. Mohan Babu stands proudly among the distinguished institutions recognized by Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), the world’s largest global higher education network, for its exceptional performance across nine domains. QS I-GAUGE has accorded MBU the prestigious diamond status in the overall category, propelling it to the ranks of esteemed educational institutions. This acknowledgement by QS I-GAUGE underscores MBU's leadership in higher education and reaffirms its unwavering commitment to excellence.



Each QS rating undergoes rigorous quality control overseen by the QS Intelligence Unit in London. Since 2004, this unit has produced the esteemed QS World University Rankings, along with various regional and subject-specific rankings, ensuring the highest standards of accuracy and reliability. It brings together the global expertise, experience, and reputation of UK-based (QS) Quacquarelli Symonds, along with deep local knowledge of luminaries from Indian education.

Mohan Babu University's debut in the QS ratings has been nothing short of extraordinary, as it clinched the prestigious diamond status in the overall category, instantly projecting itself into the heights of esteemed educational institutions. Moreover, it is further underscored by its platinum status in critical areas such as teaching and learning, campus infrastructure, governance, and entrepreneurship. Particularly noteworthy is its perfect score of 100/100 in Entrepreneurship, reflecting its dedication to nurturing innovation and entrepreneurial spirit. The flourishing V Hub business incubation centre stands as a testament to these endeavours.

In the realm of teaching and learning, Mohan Babu University once again garners full marks, illustrating its commitment to student satisfaction and the adoption of contemporary pedagogical methods. This encompasses best practices, online resources, and a robust learning management system, all contributing to a vibrant and enriching academic milieu.

MBU's dedication to excellence is showcased through perfect scores in key areas like medical facilities, campus infrastructure, IT services, and student accommodation. Its strong governance and active involvement in social and environmental initiatives highlight a commitment to holistic development and sustainability.

"In celebrating these remarkable achievements, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all stakeholders. As we embrace these illustrious accolades, we also acknowledge the new responsibilities they entail. Our commitment remains steadfast in providing innovative higher education strategies, empowering students to realize their aspirations and enrich society. Guided by the comprehensive evaluation framework of QS I-GAUGE, we embark on this journey of excellence with unwavering determination." Said Padma Shri Dr. M. Mohan Babu, Chancellor of Mohan Babu University.