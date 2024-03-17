Mini Science Centre Opened in Odisha’s Tribal Hinterland to Promote STEM Education

LANJIGARH: Vedanta Lanjigarh, India’s premier producer of metallurgical grade alumina, has started a mini science centre at Saraswati Shishu Vidya Mandir, Ambadola in Odisha’s tribal dominated Kalahandi district.

Christened Vedanta Mini Science Centre, the centre is envisioned as an innovative centre of learning designed to aid traditional teaching methodologies and encourage a more holistic understanding of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering & Mathematics) subjects for students in rural Odisha.

The centre features a wide array of hands-on models, graphic explainers, plug and play systems, and other interactive modules, accessible in both English and regional languages.

“Catering to school children from classes 5 to 10, it is set to augment the learning experience of more than 600 students. It has been designed to inculcate a deeper understanding of difficult concepts, in line with both Central-level and State-level school curricula and offer both self-directed as well as peer-to-peer learning,” a Vedanta Lanjigarh official said.

The initiative aligns with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal of Quality Education (4). Through such educational endeavors, the company seeks to inspire students in rural hinterlands to opt for higher education in STEM education and aspire for careers in the field.

“Through initiatives like Mini Science Centre, Vedanta Lanjigarh strives to build wider access to quality education. By creating such platforms for the youth, we believe in the transformative power of education and the potential of these young minds to shape a better future. We believe this initiative will help foster an environment where the scientific curiosity of children in our communities can flourish, thereby actively contributing to the progress of the community as well as the nation,” Highlighting Vedanta Lanjigarh’s initiatives to promote quality education, Pranab Kumar Bhattacharyya, CEO – Alumina Business Vedanta Ltd said.