Microsoft & ByteXL Present HackXcelerate 2024 at CBIT

Microsoft, a global technology leader, has joined hands with ByteXL, a pioneering EdTech platform in India dedicated to revolutionizing engineering education and IT skilling for HackXcelerate 2024, a nationwide hackathon aimed at igniting creativity and enhancing problem-solving skills among students. The hackathon is scheduled to take place on April 26th and 27th at one of the esteemed engineering colleges in India - Chaitanya Bharathi Institute of Technology.HackXcelerate 2024 aims to provide a platform for budding technologists from all corners of the country to showcase their ingenuity and collaborate on innovative solutions to real-world challenges. As part of this collaboration, student teams are enthusiastically registering for the hackathon, ready to immerse themselves in a 24-hour marathon of coding, designing, and Project building -- where they approach coding with a holistic vision and intent.This hackathon presents a unique opportunity for participants to push the boundaries of their skills and creativity while tackling pressing issues across various domains. With a focus on fostering innovation and nurturing talent, HackXcelerate 2024 aims to empower the next generation of technologists to drive positive change in society.ByteXL's Co-founder Charan Tadepalli has expressed excitement about the collaboration, stating, "HackXcelerate 2024 embodies our vision of fostering a culture of innovation and problem-solving. At byteXL our aim is always to get students to be creative problem solvers. We are excited to witness the transformative ideas and solutions that will emerge from this event."Dr. Dr. Sushanth Babu, Director-Academics from CBIT has expressed that “We want to provide a platform for students from across the country to unleash their imagination through HackXcelerate 2024. While readying students for job markets is necessary, we also want them to be out of the box thinkers.”Participants stand a chance to win exciting prizes totaling Rs. 2,75,000 along with participation certificates and potential networking opportunities. The deadline for registration is April 19th, 2024. To register for HackXcelerate 2024.