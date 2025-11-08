Meridian School to Host International Film Festival for Children 2025
-Two-Week Festival to Bring International Films and Filmmakers to Hyderabad Students -Workshops, Film Interactions, and Creative Learning Experiences Designed for Ages 7–16
Hyderabad: Meridian School is pleased to announce that it will be hosting the International Film Festival for Children 2025 across its Madhapur and Banjara Hills campuses from November 14 to November 30, 2025. This prestigious festival is being organized in association with the School Cinema International Film Festival (SCIFF).
The festival will showcase over 100 award-winning films from more than 20 countries, thoughtfully curated for children between 7 to 16 years of age. The initiative aims to celebrate the art of visual storytelling while helping children gain exposure to diverse cultures, values, and creative expressions from around the world.
The International Film Festival for Children is a globally respected platform that features inspiring and meaningful films created for children and by children. Through this festival, Meridian School seeks to integrate education with cinema, promoting joyful learning and strengthening emotional, cultural, and imaginative growth in young audiences.
The festival programming will include:
Screenings of internationally acclaimed children’s films
Interactive workshops on filmmaking and creative storytelling
Conversations with filmmakers, educators, and young talent
Community screenings for students, parents, and film enthusiasts
Speaking about the initiative, Ms. Tejaswi Butta, CEO, Meridian School, said:
“We are delighted to host the School Cinema International Film Festival (SCIFF) 2025. At Meridian, we believe education extends beyond textbooks — and film is one of the most powerful mediums to inspire, educate, and ignite curiosity among young learners. This festival reflects our commitment to nurturing creativity and global awareness among children.”
