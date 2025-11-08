Meridian School to Host International Film Festival for Children 2025

Hyderabad: Meridian School is pleased to announce that it will be hosting the International Film Festival for Children 2025 across its Madhapur and Banjara Hills campuses from November 14 to November 30, 2025. This prestigious festival is being organized in association with the School Cinema International Film Festival (SCIFF).

The festival will showcase over 100 award-winning films from more than 20 countries, thoughtfully curated for children between 7 to 16 years of age. The initiative aims to celebrate the art of visual storytelling while helping children gain exposure to diverse cultures, values, and creative expressions from around the world. The International Film Festival for Children is a globally respected platform that features inspiring and meaningful films created for children and by children. Through this festival, Meridian School seeks to integrate education with cinema, promoting joyful learning and strengthening emotional, cultural, and imaginative growth in young audiences.





The festival programming will include: