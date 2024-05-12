MA English Admissions Open at Maulana Azad National Urdu University Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Maulana Azad National Urdu University (Manuu) department of English is offering admissions to its MA course on a merit basis.

The last date for submitting the online application form is June 30. Department head Prof. Kottacheruvu Nagendra, said that though the university provides higher education in Urdu medium, the MA English course has been run with great success and attracted students from across the country. Sixty seats are available at the Hyderabad campus, 30 each at the Lucknow and Srinagar campuses.