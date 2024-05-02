Lord Engineering College Students Organise Voter Awareness Drive

Hyderabad: “My First Vote” – A Voters Awareness Drive initiated by the First Time Voters - Emphasizing the importance of each & every vote in the World’s Largest Democracy- An Initiative by the Students & Management of Lords Institute of Engineering & Technology, Hyderabad. Lords Institute of Engineering & Technology had always been in the forefront to initiate social drives like Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan, Haritha Haram Drive, E-Waste Disposal Initiative Drives, etc.



“My First Vote”– A Voters Awareness Drive is an initiative by Management & Students of Lords Institute of Engineering & Technology, where the students have taken forward the campaign to educate youngsters, fellow students and people about importance of vote in our country. Vote is the right of every citizen in the country who have been empowered by our constitution to Elect Government for 5 Years. The students walked about 5KM with placards, banners, etc. to explain the importance of vote, and its importance for the youngsters as they are the Future Citizens.

More than 100 Students from Lords Institute of Engineering & Technology took part in this initiative, students walked from their college main gate till Himayatsagar Village with placards, banners, etc. explaining the fellow citizens. Locality people the importance of vote and mentioning the Date of Election which is 13th May, 2024 in the state of Telangana & Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking on the Occasion Mr. Tanveer Gen. Secretary Lords Institute of Engineering & Technology said that “the students are the first time voters and will be employees, employers, entrepreneurs, etc. in the future, we at Lords Institute of Engineering & Technology decided to support our students and also help them in creating awareness about the importance of Vote. The Students decided to further spread the awareness about vote and its importance by initiating a Drive which will help many youngsters, particularly students of neighbouring institutions to know the importance of Vote.