Lehigh University Eyes 25-30% Annual Application Growth from Telangana in 5 years

Hyderabad: Lehigh University, a private research university in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, United States and GradRight, the world’s first Ed-FinTech AI-driven platform, together hosted the inaugural edition of NextInTech. The event spotlighted and celebrated the innovative spirit of today’s aspiring graduate students in shaping the tech landscape in India, bringing together a diverse group of over 200 participants, including a strong representation of undergraduate students from Hyderabad, Telangana, to showcase their skills across the fields of biotechnology, chemical engineering, and computer science. More than 20 Indian universities participated in the event, including event host BV Raju Institute of Technology, Narsapur, CBIT, BITS-Hyderabad, Osmania University College of Engineering, VNRVJIET, and Mahindra University, among others.

Lehigh University is aiming for a 25-30% increase in student applications from Telangana, along with a 10-15% rise in enrolled students for the 2024-2025 academic year. Their goal is to sustain this momentum with similar year-on-year growth for the next 5-6 years, reflecting India’s increasing interest in technology education as the country solidifies its position as a global innovation leader. Sabrina Jedlicka, Deputy Provost for Graduate Education at Lehigh University and NextInTech’s host, said, “Partnering with GradRight for this event has been a rewarding experience. We are thrilled to see so many bright minds come together to push the boundaries of innovation. At Lehigh, we are excited to welcome more Indian students into our community because we believe that the talent in India will form the foundation of the next generation of global tech leaders. Events such as NextInTech not only showcase the exceptional talent in India but also align with our mission of nurturing global talent and promoting diversity within our university.”







Commenting on the occasion, Aman Singh, Co-founder of GradRight said, “NextInTech represents our commitment to empowering the next generation of innovators. The talent showcased shows the potential of India’s emerging professionals to drive technological advancements. By partnering with Lehigh University, we are not only shaping careers but also paving the way for future breakthroughs in technology.”