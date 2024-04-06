Last date for POLYCET 2024 exam extended to April 10

VIJAYAWADA: Technical education commissioner Chadalavada Nagarani on Friday announced that the deadline to apply for POLYCET 2024 entrance examination has been extended till April 10.



She explained that though the deadline for submitting applications had expired on Friday, the date for filing applications had been extended to April 10 upon requests from students, their parents and students associations.

Nagarani said the entrance exam will be held as announced on April 27.

She pointed out that special training classes are being offered to students appearing for the POLYCET 2024 entrance examination. Study material is also being distributed to them.

The commissioner said the next batch of training classes will commence from Monday, April 8.

