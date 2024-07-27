KLH Hyderabad Hosts 1st International Conference on Sustainable Developments

Hyderabad: KLH Deemed to be University Hyderabad is proudly hosting its 1st International Conference on Sustainable Developments in Electronics, Computing, & Communications (5G-SDECC), scheduled to take place on July 26-27, 2024, at the KLH Aziz Nagar campus. This conference, organized by the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering and sponsored by ICSDI and UCSI University, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, represents a significant milestone for KLH Aziz Nagar campus. The conference aims to address emerging challenges and promote innovations in electronics, computing, and communications, with a focus on advancements in 5G and beyond.



Among the prominent guests attending in person are keynote speakers from City University of Malaysia and UCSI University, Malaysia. Notable experts such as Dr. Raenu A/L Kolandaisamy from UCSI University, Dr. S B Goyal from the Faculty of Information Technology at City University of Malaysia, and Professor Samrat L. Sabat, Director of the R&D Centre at the University of Hyderabad, India, will provide comprehensive insights into current trends and future directions in these dynamic fields.

Dr. G. Pardha Saradhi Varma, Vice Chancellor of KL Deemed to be University, remarked, "This conference marks another milestone in our journey towards innovation and excellence in electronics, computing, and communications. By bringing together leading experts from around the world, we aim to catalyze radical research and collaboration that will shape the future of technology and contribute to sustainable development."

The conference received 176 papers submitted from 93 organizations across five countries, including the USA, Europe, South Africa, Malaysia, and China. Following a rigorous review process, 42 highly qualified papers have been accepted for presentation. All accepted papers will be published in the Taylor and Francis Publishers book proceedings.