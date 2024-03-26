KL Deemed to be University Invites Applications for KLEEE, KLSAT, KLECET, KLHAT and KLMAT

Hyderabad: KL Deemed to be University, renowned for its commitment to excellence in higher education, invites application for its upcoming entrance examinations notably KLEEE, KLSAT, KLECET, KLHAT, and KLMAT for the admissions to diverse courses offered for the academic session 2024. The university has responded to the needs of aspiring candidates by extending the application deadline until March 29, 2024.

The entrance examinations for KLEEE, KLSAT, KLECET, KLHAT, and KLMAT are scheduled to take place on March 30, 2024, and March 31, 2024. This extension provides prospective students with additional time to prepare and submit their applications for the prestigious programs at university.

KLEEE: The KL Engineering Entrance Exam (KLEEE) serves as the gateway for admission to the university's undergraduate engineering programs. The exam features multiple-choice questions covering Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics.

KLMAT: KL Management Admission Test (KLMAT) is designed for admission to various management programs offered by the university. This exam assesses candidates' proficiency in areas such as quantitative aptitude, logical reasoning, English language, and general knowledge.

KLECET: KL Engineering Common Entrance Test (KLECET) is conducted to evaluate candidates' knowledge in subjects including mathematics, physics, chemistry and domain (EEE, CSE, ECE, Mech, Civil).

KLHAT: KL Humanities Aptitude Test (KLHAT) evaluates candidates' aptitude in areas such as quantitative aptitude, logical reasoning, English language, and general knowledge.

KLSAT: KL Science Aptitude Test (KLSAT) assesses candidates' proficiency in subjects such as biology, physics and chemistry.

Prospective applicants are encouraged to take advantage of this extended deadline to ensure their applications are submitted in a timely manner. KL Deemed to be University remains committed to providing a fair and inclusive admissions process, offering aspiring students the opportunity to pursue their academic and professional goals.