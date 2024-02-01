Top
1 Feb 2024 12:11 PM GMT (Update:2024-02-01 12:22:13.0)
Marking India's 75th Republic Day Celebrations in London
Johnson Grammar School Students Represent India at IIMUN
The students of Johnson Grammar School, Kuntloor, Hyderabad, who represented India at the International Indian Model United Nations (IIMUN) in London. (Image: DC)
The students of Johnson Grammar School, Kuntloor, Hyderabad, who were representing India at the India's International Movement to Unite Nations (IIMUN), celebrated India’s 75th Republic Day at the Indian High Commission in London, followed by their participation in the Poorna Swaraj celebrations at the British Parliament.
The IIMUN is a youth organisation with a presence across 35 countries, and work with over 7,500 schools. The Indian students in London took part in a variety of activities aimed at strengthening diplomatic connections and celebrating the spirit of democracy.
The IIMUN replicates the workings of the Indian Parliament and multilateral institutions in order to engage students in discussions about international relations, current events, and world politics.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
