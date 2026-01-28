Jio Powers ‘AI Education’ Revolution in Telangana

Hyderabad: Reliance Jio has commenced an extensive educational campaign across Telangana designed to bridge the digital divide by equipping the academic community with advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) skills.



This initiative focuses on the practical application of Google Gemini Pro to enhance learning and teaching methodologies in the modern era. By integrating state-of-the-art AI tools into the classroom, Jio aims to foster a generation of digitally fluent students and educators capable of navigating an increasingly automated professional landscape.

The campaign has achieved significant early momentum, successfully reaching more than 700 schools across Telangana. Through these efforts, over 7,000 teachers and students have registered for these specialized training sessions led by senior Jio executives.



These interactive workshops are specifically designed to introduce participants to the Google Gemini ecosystem, demonstrating how the technology can be utilized to streamline complex tasks such as preparing detailed lesson notes, drafting academic assignments, and assisting with complex coding projects. The curriculum also emphasizes the use of AI for project ideation, graphic design, and professional interview preparation to support long-term career growth.



A central pillar of this digital empowerment drive is the provision of premium technology at NO COST to the user. Jio is offering its unlimited 5G subscribers an 18-month complimentary subscription to the Google Gemini Pro Plan, a package valued at ₹35,100. This subscription, which users can activate directly through the MyJio app, provides access to the sophisticated Gemini 3 Pro model and a suite of high-end creative tools. These include Nano Banana Pro for high-fidelity, AI-assisted image creation and Veo 3.1 for advanced video generation. The plan also incorporates the academic research tool NotebookLM and provides 2 TB of cloud storage to ensure students and teachers have ample space for their digital portfolios and research data.



Furthering its commitment to youth skill development, the company has also introduced the Jio AI Classroom, a free four-week online certification programme. This structured course is designed to provide practical, hands-on exposure to AI technologies, allowing learners to progress at their own pace via a desktop or laptop.



By visiting the dedicated portal at Jio.com/ai-classroom, students in Telangana can gain foundational knowledge that is essential for competing in the global digital economy, ensuring that the regional workforce remains at the forefront of technological innovation.

