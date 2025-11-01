JEE Main 2026 Registration Begins: Check Steps, Dates, and New Aadhaar Guidelines

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has begun the registration process for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026. Interested candidates can apply through the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in .

To register, candidates must visit the website, click on the JEE Main 2026 registration link, enter the required details, fill out the application form, upload necessary documents, pay the application fee, and submit the form. Applicants are advised to download and print the confirmation page for future reference.

According to the tentative schedule, Session 1 of JEE Main 2026 will be held between January 21 and 30, 2026, with online applications opening in October 2025. Session 2 will take place between April 1 and 10, 2026, and registrations will begin in the last week of January 2026.

In its official statement, the NTA announced efforts to expand the number of examination cities to ensure better accessibility for engineering aspirants. Special arrangements are also being made to cater to the needs of PwD/PwBD candidates.

The agency further stated that candidate details — including name, date of birth, gender, photograph, and address — will be obtained through Aadhaar authentication in coordination with UIDAI. However, since the Aadhaar database does not record parental details, candidates must fill in their father’s, mother’s, or guardian’s name separately in the online form.

In case of any name mismatch between Aadhaar and the Class 10 certificate, candidates will have the option to correct discrepancies during the application process.