JEE Main 2024 Results: Telangana leads with top ranks

Students from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have made an impressive performance in the IIT-JEE Main 2024 results, announced late on Wednesday night. Out of a total of 56 candidates who scored a perfect NTA score, an impressive count of 15 are from Telangana and 7 from Andhra Pradesh.Among the achievers from Telangana, securing their top ranks amongst the nation’s academic elite, are Aditya Kumar (Rank 4), Hundekar Vidith (Rank 5), Muthavarapu Anoop (Rank 6), Venkata Sai Teja Madineni (Rank 7), and Reddi Anil (Rank 9). From Andhra Pradesh, the top rankers include Chintu Sateesh Kumar (Rank 8), Makineni Jishnu Sai (Rank 19), Thota Satvik (Rank 24), Sivashankar Venkata Viswanath (Rank 28), and Patil Pranav Pramod (Rank 51).The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the JEE Mains 2024 Paper I results, an examination that saw participation from 10,67,959 aspirants across 319 cities, including 22 international locales. Session 2 of the examination was conducted over several dates in April, following which the provisional answer key was provided on April 12, allowing for objections until April 14. Subsequently, the final answer key was made available on April 21.The number of perfect scores rose significantly from the previous year’s 43. This session alone had 56 candidates, including two girls —Sanvi Jain from Karnataka and Shayna Sinha from Delhi—achieving full marks.The qualifying score for JEE (Advanced) registered an uptick, pegged at 93.23 for the unreserved category, up from 90.7 the previous year. The cut-off for Other Backward Classes-Non-Creamy Layer (OBC-NCL) also saw an increase to 79.6 NTA Score from 73.6.The JEE Main exams were conducted in 13 languages, catering to a diverse demographic of aspiring engineers. NTA said that it dispatched a final scorecard to each candidate's registered email.JEE Main was conducted in two rounds this year, in January and April. Students who participated in both the rounds will get an advantage as their best score will be considered for the final merit list, enabling them to present their optimum performance for securing a place in India's premier engineering institutions. The first session of the JEE Main was held between January 24 and February 1, where 23 students managed to score in the hundredth percentile.JEE Main is the primary test required to get admission to government-sponsored technical colleges like National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and the Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), whereas JEE Advanced is primarily required for the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). A candidate must pass JEE Main exam to appear for JEE Advanced.