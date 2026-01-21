ISSO 2025 National Toppers Announced at IISc Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The Indian Space Science Olympiad (ISSO) 2025, a national-level academic initiative organised by Edu Mithra Intellectual Services Pvt. Ltd., concluded successfully at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, with the announcement of national rank holders across three categories.

The Final Level programme held from December 27 to 29, 2025, featured an intensive three-day offline workshop and competitive examination. From over 5,000 students who appeared for the preliminary examination across all the states, 350 students were shortlisted for the final round.

Participants underwent advanced academic sessions in space science, along with practical exposure through astronomical observations, sky-watching activities, and hands-on telescope training, aimed at nurturing scientific curiosity and experiential learning.

The prize distribution and valedictory ceremony was held at the J. N. Tata Auditorium, IISc. Renowned ISRO scientist and “Rocket Woman of India” Ritu Karidhal Srivastava presented the winners with Newtonian parabolic mirror telescopes, encouraging young students to pursue deeper engagement with astronomy and space science.

The event was attended by eminent scientists and academicians, including Umamaheswaran R, Distinguished Scientist and former Director of ISRO’s Human Space Flight Centre; B R Gururaj Prasad, Director of the Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium, Bengaluru; and N Shaji, Adjunct Faculty at CUSAT.

Category-wise National Rank Holders:

In the Junior Category (Classes 5–7), Amrutanshu Panda from Chhattisgarh secured Rank 1. In the Senior Category (Classes 8–10), Sharvin Malkhede from Karnataka emerged as the national topper. In the Super Senior Category (Classes 11–12), Ryhan Ibn Irshad from Jammu and Kashmir clinched Rank 1.

The ISSO 2025 concluded as a significant academic platform, inspiring students across the country to explore the frontiers of space science, astronomy, and space technology beyond conventional classroom learning.