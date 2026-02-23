Irish Minister Jack Chambers Visits Hyderabad, Boosts India–Ireland Education and Tech Ties

Hyderabad: Jack Chambers, Ireland’s Minister for Public Expenditure, Infrastructure, Public Services, Reform and Digitalisation, visited the Hyderabad offices of Techfynder and Test Triangle on Monday.

During his visit, the Minister met with Praveen Madire, CEO of Techfynder and Test Triangle, a native of Hyderabad, along with the local leadership team.

The visit was part of Minister Chambers’ official engagement programme in India aimed at strengthening Ireland–India collaboration in education, technology, innovation and cross-border business. The discussions assume significance as the European Union and India move forward on a new trade agreement. Hyderabad, as one of India’s leading technology and talent hubs, featured prominently in these engagements.

Minister Chambers was briefed on how Techfynder supports Indian students in accessing higher education and career opportunities in Ireland. He also reviewed the work of Test Triangle in helping Indian businesses—many from Hyderabad and Telangana—establish and scale operations within Ireland’s growing technology ecosystem.

Speaking on the occasion, Praveen Madire said it was a proud moment to welcome the Irish Minister to Hyderabad, a city that shaped his entrepreneurial journey. He noted that through Techfynder and Test Triangle, the organisations aim to serve as a bridge between Indian talent and global opportunities, particularly in Ireland’s education and innovation sectors.

The visit included interactions with Hyderabad-based employees and discussions on innovation-led growth and international collaboration.

Later, an event was held at Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTU-H), where students and parents were briefed on higher education prospects in Ireland and related career opportunities. The programme was attended by Minister Jack Chambers, Praveen Madire, Vice-Chancellor Dr. T. Kishen Kumar Reddy, Rector Dr. K. Vijaya Kumar Reddy, Registrar Dr. K. Venkateswara Rao and other senior officials.

The engagement underscores the growing interest among Indian students in choosing Ireland as a preferred destination for higher studies, offering quality academic pathways along with strong post-study career and entrepreneurial prospects.