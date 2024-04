Hyderabad: The first and second year Intermediate results will be announced at 11 am on April 24. The results will be available on the TS Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) websites https://tsbie.cgg.gov.in and https://results.cgg.gov.in.

Principal secretary Burra Venkatesham and secretary Shruti Ojha of the TSBIE will release the results, a statement said.