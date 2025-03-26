Innovative ties between Hyderabad and South Australia showcased during Premier’s visit

Hyderabad: Hyderabad, a rapidly growing hub for technology and innovation with a vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem, has been chosen as a key city for the South Australian Premier, Peter Malinauskas, to engage with leading tech innovators. Many of these individuals are distinguished alumni and commercial partners of South Australian universities, further strengthening ties. The Premier will reinforce Adelaide, South Australia’s relationship with Hyderabad businesses - and highlight the success of Hyderabad alumni.

There are strong connections between the two cities through their mutual focus on innovation. Adelaide is home to the Australian Institute for Machine Learning, Tonsley Innovation District, and Lot Fourteen precinct. As part of his first visit to Hyderabad as Premier, Mr. Malinauskas will give a keynote address at the StudyAdelaide event featuring a panel discussion that will celebrate partnerships between South Australian universities and high-profile Indian businesses.

Panellists include Professor G.V.R.K Acharyulu, Dean of the School of Management Studies at the University of Hyderabad, Dr Ram K Aluru, Founder and CEO of Onnes Cryogenics, and Mr Raviteja Duggineni, Founder and CEO of ResearchSat.

Onnes is an Indian startup developing advanced composite fuel tanks for rockets. Through the University of South Australia’s Startup Acceleration Program Venture Catalyst Space, Onnes has made significant progress, advanced its cryogenic storage technology and is finalising designs for hydrogen and oxygen storage solutions.

ResearchSat is a space-tech start up founded in Adelaide, now also incorporated in India. Mr Duggineni, a University of Adelaide alumnus has a vision to revolutionise the field of medicine by leveraging the knowledge gained from space experimentation to develop novel therapeutics.

Professor Acharyulu is a Flinders University alumnus, and Dean of the School of Management Studies at the University of Hyderabad. All panellists play a significant role in building connections between institutions and businesses in India and South Australia.

Premier Peter Malinauskas said: “South Australia’s economy is transforming, gaining momentum in industries including health, renewable energy, space, agriculture, and critical technologies. Education can shape the most influential and powerful bonds between people across the globe. This is shown in the successful partnerships between our industries, education providers and alumni. Like here in Hyderabad, innovation is a core focus in South Australia.”

StudyAdelaide Chief Executive Jane Johnston said: “Adelaide continues to be an appealing choice for students from across India including Hyderabad and we welcome them into our community. We are proud of the support StudyAdelaide offers Indian students throughout their time in Adelaide, to thrive in our community and find meaningful employment at every stage of their academic and career journey. In the last two years alone, over 400 Indian students took part in StudyAdelaide’s employment related events. This support is set to grow as on the eve of the Premier’s visit to India, StudyAdelaide launched Employment Connect, an initiative offering the most extensive range of employment programs and resources presented by any Australian destination on their website. It will further equip our international students including Indian students with the resources and support they need to excel in the South Australian and global job markets.”

South Australia’s universities offer cutting-edge programs in high-demand fields such as AI, data science, cybersecurity, and renewable energy, ensuring students acquire skills aligned with global industry needs. This will further strengthen South Australia’s startup ecosystem, providing students with hands-on engagement in emerging technologies and global innovation networks.

This visit marks a pivotal step in strengthening these ties, particularly as South Australia prepares for major educational developments. In 2026 South Australia will open Australia’s newest university, Adelaide University, which will leverage 180 years of experience and combine the strengths of the University of South Australia and The University of Adelaide. Flinders University is also transforming the education landscape with a new campus in the centre of the city, and Health and Medical Research Building at Flinders Village.

Following their engagements in Hyderabad, the delegation will proceed to Mumbai, concluding their India visit and further solidifying this dynamic partnership.