Indus Towers, AP Ministry for MSME Launch Smart Classroom Program

Vizianagaram: Indus Towers Limited, one of the world’s largest telecom infrastructure companies, launched the Smart Classroom Program in Vizianagaram today, in collaboration with the Ministry for MSME. The Hon’ble Minister for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises of Andhra Pradesh, Shri Kondapalli Srinivas and Shri U. Manikyam Naidu, District Educational Officer (DEO) graced and inaugurated the Smart Classroom facility in 10 government schools across Vizianagaram district.

This initiative, part of Indus Towers' flagship CSR program “Saksham,” aims to equip classrooms with digital infrastructure and provide comprehensive training for educators and students.

Aligned with the Government of India’s ‘Digital India’ mission and Indus Towers’ commitment to ‘Putting India First’, the Smart Classroom Program aims to enhance digital literacy for more than 1,600 students. Over 130 teachers have been trained to effectively incorporate digital tools into their teaching methodologies.

Speaking at the inaugural event, Hon’ble Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises of Andhra Pradesh, Shri Kondapalli Srinivas, said, “The Smart Classroom Program by Indus Towers is a significant step towards transforming Vizianagaram district into a digitally empowered society and knowledge-based economy, by ensuring digital access and inclusion. The school is equipped with digital infrastructure and is integral in providing essential training for both students and teachers.”

U. Manikyam Naidu, District Educational Officer (DEO), said, “By integrating digital tools into classrooms and training educators, this initiative significantly enhances the quality of education. It empowers teachers with modern teaching techniques and equips students with essential digital skills, helping them succeed in an increasingly digital world. We appreciate the efforts of Indus Towers and the Ministry of MSME in making this a reality.”

Dilip Ganta, Circle CEO, Andhra Pradesh & Telangana, Indus Towers said, At Indus Towers, we believe in the power of technology to transform education. The Smart Classroom Program is a testament to our commitment to bridging the digital divide and empowering future generations. By equipping government schools in Vizianagaram with digital infrastructure and training over 130 teachers, we are not just enhancing education but creating opportunities for over 1,600 students”

Implemented with the help of the NIIT Foundation, these teacher-led smart classrooms are equipped with a computer, LED Smart TV, printer, and power backup.