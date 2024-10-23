Indian Students Get Global Edge: Summer Program in USA

In an exclusive conversation, Rathish Babu, CEO, Risaya Academy from Northern Arizona University (NAU) discusses the newly launched Summer School Program, in collaboration with Risaya Academy. This innovative partnership with Malla Reddy University offers Indian students a unique academic experience at NAU’s campus in the USA.

How will this summer program enhance career prospects for Indian students?

Our summer program offers Indian students, a global exposure, taught by award-winning faculty, including a Nobel Prize winner and industry leaders like Motorola's head. This ensures students receive world-class education, enhancing their career prospects in the tech industry.

What specific skills will Indian students gain through this collaboration?

Students will gain hands-on experience through industry projects and interactions, governed by multiple learning programs. This practical approach develops skills vital for the global tech landscape.

How does the hybrid learning model benefit Indian students?

Our 2+2 model connects students to their home country while adapting to the US model. The intensive two years in the US, combined with two years in India, provides a comprehensive education.

What opportunities will Indian students have after completing the program?

Students can complete their Master's program in just one year, with access to research opportunities and placement services. Top companies like Amazon, Facebook, and Alphabet recruit from NAU, and our engineering fest is sponsored by Micron and Micro Chip.