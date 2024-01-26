IMT Hyderabad Empowers Rural Youth Through Scholar Learning Program

Hyderabad: IMT Hyderabad recently concluded its Youth Scholar Learning Program (YSLP) with a valedictory event, organized by management students for children from nearby villages. Over the span of four months, IMT Hyderabad students dedicated their Sundays to teaching kids aged 6-14 from villages like Ghasmiaguda, Shankrapuram, and Cherlaguda. Approximately sixty children benefited from the program, which took place on the IMT Hyderabad campus.

Dr. Romina, Chairperson Community Connect, explained the program's aim to provide educational support to children from rural communities, focusing on foundational skills such as reading, writing, math, and computer literacy. The camp incorporated various engaging educational activities, including computer classes, chronicle studies, math magic, and arts and crafts, all designed to cultivate a love for learning.

Bhavya and Shikhar from the PAHEL Team shared insights on the mutual learning experience for both volunteers and students. Volunteers expressed a sense of fulfillment witnessing the happy and eager faces of the children every weekend. One volunteer shared a touching moment when a child expressed the desire to be like them, leaving a lasting impact on their lives.

Parents appreciated the program for instilling confidence and inspiring their children. Ms. Rekha Srinivasan, CEO of United Way of Hyderabad, who served as the Chief Guest, emphasized how students' engagement in social initiatives would shape their decision-making as future business leaders. She highlighted the importance of programs that instill values and a sense of responsibility in the younger generation, considering the growing environmental and social challenges.

The Guest of Honour, Mr. P. Ramchander Rao, Assistant Commissioner of Police, commended the efforts of the student volunteers. He encouraged the children to learn from role models and gain a sense of direction and purpose in their lives. Dr. V. Chakrpani, Dean IMT Hyderabad, expressed appreciation for the program, stating that even the faculty enjoyed being part of this impactful initiative.