IIT Kanpur Declares JEE Advanced 2025 Results

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur announced the results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2025 in the early hours of Monday. A total of 1,87,223 candidates had registered for the exam this year.The exam was conducted on May 18 in two shifts across various centres in India. Candidates who appeared for the test can now access their results on the official website — jeeadv.ac.in.The list of toppers, including the Common Rank List (CRL) and category-wise ranks, is expected to be released shortly.Candidates who have qualified in the examination will be eligible to participate in the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) counselling process for admissions to IITs and other premier technical institutes. The JoSAA registration process is scheduled to begin on June 3, 2025.