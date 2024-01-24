IGNOU Launches Four-Year Courses

Visakhapatnam: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has introduced 19 four-year degree courses in arts, science and commerce beginning January 2024.

UGC chairman Professor Mamidala Jagdish Kumar formally inaugurated the courses at a function held at the Visakhapatnam Regional Centre of IGNOU.

The courses are available online through the Swayam portal, leading to BA, BSc, BCom, and specialised areas of economics, history, psychology, and more. The courses are flexible with multiple entries and exits, allowing students to receive certificates, diplomas or degrees based on the credits earned at different stages of their education. Language courses are also available in English, Hindi and Urdu.

Interested candidates can find more details from the IGNOU website.