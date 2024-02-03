IGNOU Announces Admissions for January 2024 Session

Vishakhapatnam: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has started admissions for the academic year starting January 2024 in a wide range of programmes, including certificate, diploma, PG diploma, degree, and various PG courses.

All admissions will be conducted through online channels.

Prospective students can apply for admission through the dedicated admissions portal on the IGNOU website. They must complete their application process before the deadline of February 15, 2024.

For comprehensive information and specific inquiries, students may visit the official IGNOU website or contact the IGNOU Regional Centre via email.