Top
Home » Education

IGNOU Announces Admissions for January 2024 Session

Education
DC Correspondent
3 Feb 2024 12:03 PM GMT
Wide array of programs available; admissions conducted online.
Ignou opens admissions
x
IGNOU offers diverse programs for January 2024 admissions.

Vishakhapatnam: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has started admissions for the academic year starting January 2024 in a wide range of programmes, including certificate, diploma, PG diploma, degree, and various PG courses.

All admissions will be conducted through online channels.

Prospective students can apply for admission through the dedicated admissions portal on the IGNOU website. They must complete their application process before the deadline of February 15, 2024.

For comprehensive information and specific inquiries, students may visit the official IGNOU website or contact the IGNOU Regional Centre via email.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Vishakhapatnam IGNOU admissions online education 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X