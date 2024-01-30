Hyderabad Students Target Summer Intake in US Universities

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is yet again set to be among the highest in terms of students going abroad to pursue higher studies in the ensuing academic year.

Many aspirants from the city are readying for the summer intake, scheduled for May, or the fall intake in August and September. Most of them are engaged in paperwork to apply to top overseas universities with a majority eyeing enrollments in US varsities.

According to statistics from the US Embassy and consulates in India, they had issued record-high student visas last academic year totalling 95,269 in F, M and J categories, which is an 18 per cent increase from the year before.

Meanwhile, in 2022-2023, around 113,304 students appeared in the GRE (Graduate Record Examinations), while there has also been a rise in those writing TOEFL (Test of English as Foreign Language) and IELTS (International English Language Testing System).

The most popular destinations for students from Hyderabad are California, New York City, Chicago and Florida. According to ‘study group’ and ‘open door’ agencies, the international student enrolment in the US for 2021-22 was 2,61,000. India was leading the pack with about 75,000 visas.

Prerna Gangi, resident of Begumpet, said, “On Saturday, I appeared for the IELTS test. I am submitting my application to US universities for the summer or fall intake.”

According to Johnson Joseph of Nebo Consultancy, “The aspirants are busy with paperwork for the May intake. However, most Indians opt for the fall enrollment because the courses here are completed by April/May. That way, they can continue the next level of education in US universities.”