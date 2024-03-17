Hyderabad: SSC Exams To Begin Today

Hyderabad: The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exams will begin in the state on March 18 and will go on till April 2.

Timings of the examinations will be from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm, with slight variations for specific subjects. Science subjects, consisting of two parts —Physical Science and Biological Science — will be conducted from 9.30 am to 11 am on separate days.

Approximately, 5,08,385 candidates, including 2,50,433 girls, have registered for the examinations, which will be conducted across 2,676 centres. Candidates have to report at their respective centres at least 30 minutes prior to the commencement time.

To facilitate a seamless process, a control room has been established at the office of the director of government examinations. Students can seek assistance or report any grievances on 040-23230942.