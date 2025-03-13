HITAM Launches Integrated Twinning Program in Engineering with Global University Tie-Ups

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Institute of Technology and Management (HITAM) announced the launch of International 3+1+1 Integrated Twinning Program, a transformative initiative designed to equip students with global competencies and career-ready skills. This prestigious program offers students the opportunity to study three years at HITAM in India and complete their final two years at a partner international university, graduating with both a B. Tech from JNTUH and a Master’s degree from a top-ranked international university.

The partnership is inked with renowned universities such as the Milwaukee School of Engineering (MSOE), the University of Alabama (UAH)in Huntsville, and George Mason University (GMU). This Integrated Twinning program aims to fast-track students’ education and professional journey by creating a seamless academic transition for students aspiring to pursue their higher education abroad.

Padma Shri Dr. Sanjay G Dhande, Former Director, IIT Kanpur and Chairman, Governing Body, HITAM, said, "The International 3+1+1 Program is a transformative step in making global education more accessible to Indian students. This collaboration ensures that HITAM graduates are equipped with the skills, knowledge, and industry exposure necessary to thrive in the global workforce. Through structured academic support, industry-driven learning, and global partnerships, this program ensures that HITAM students are not just globally ready but globally competitive."